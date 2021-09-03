Vijay Sethupathi gets emotional as he remembers late SP Jananathan at Laabam press meet: I feel like a sinner

National Award winning director SP Jananathan passed away on March 14 this year while he was working on his film, Laabam. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in lead roles, Laabam is now gearing up for the release. Recently, at the press meet of the film, Vijay got emotional remembering late SP Jananathan and said he feels like a 'sinner'.

"I feel like a sinner," said Sethupathi as he got emotional speaking about the late director. He also added saying how he could have spent more time with him but didn't know time was so cruel.

Further sharing about co-director Mr. Aalayamani and SP Jananathan's bonding, Vijay Sethupathi said, "I have seen them from the time when I was a junior artist and knocked on their door for an opportunity."

Laabam is releasing in Tamil and Telugu on September 9 and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to the film's first trailer. The film is a political thriller with Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

SP Jananathan was editing the movie on the afternoon of March 14. He headed home for a lunch break and didn't return back to the editing studio. His assistants rushed to check on him at home where he was found unconscious. Reportedly, doctors declared him brain dead, and was put on ventilator support. His sudden demise had come left the entire Tamil film industry heartbroken.

Shruti Haasan penned a note for the director and thanked him for all the kind words. "It is with the heaviest Heart that We say good bye to #SPJananathan sir - it was a pleasure working with you sir Thankyou for your wisdom and kind words you will always be in my thoughts ! My deepest condolences to his family," Shruti had tweeted.

