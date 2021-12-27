Vijay Sethupathi gets emotional while inaugurating the statue of late director SP Jananathan; Watch VIDEO

Popular Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in late director SP Jananathan’s last directorial venture Laabam, paid his respects to the statue in Chennai. The late director's statue was erected and was launched in a grand ceremony in the presence of several celebrities including Vijay Sethupathi. The actor got emotional and also expressed his working experience with the late director.

While speaking at the event, Vijay Sethupathi expressed that working with SP Jananathan in his last film was the bliss of his life. He further added that even though he hasn't read much about SP Jananathan, he was amazed by his words while he worked with the director in a couple of films 'Purampokku' and Laabam.

Vijay Sethupathi, who first collaborated with SP Jananathan in the 2015 political thriller Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai, shared a good rapport with the late director and respected him for his ideals as well.

National Award-winning director SP Jananathan passed away due to brain dead. The director was found unconscious at his residence and rushed to the hospital.

Also Read: Tamil playback singer Manikka Vinayagam passes away at 73

Laabam is released in Tamil and Telugu on September 9 and received mixed reviews. The film is a political thriller with Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. The movie also features actors Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in prominent roles.