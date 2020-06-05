Vijay Sethupathi giving peck to Vignesh Shivan proves the duo share a great bond; Check PHOTOS

Take a look at some photos of Vijay Sethupathi and Vignesh Shivan and you will know what special friends they both are.

By now, we all would have known that Vijay Sethupathi is not someone who would hold back his affection towards his costars. A photo of Vijay Sethupathi giving a peck on Vijay’s cheek went viral on social media when their next film Master was wrapped up. The 96 actor shares this special bond with not just Vijay but with Vignesh Shivan too. In the posts that the director has shared on Instagram, many photos show Vijay Sethupathi giving peck to Vignesh Shivan too.

A close look at Vignesh Shivan’s Instagram space will show us how close he is with Vijay Sethupathi. More than once, Vijay Sethupathi has given peck to Vignesh Shivan. One cannot help but note how adorable these pictures are. The duo had worked together for the film Naanum Rowdy Dhan. The film had Nayanthara as the leading lady. Take a look at the photos right here and let us know in the comments below what you think about the same.

Also Read: Pichaikkaran director Sasi's upcoming film could have Vijay Sethupathi or Sivakarthikeyan as the lead?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Master as the main antagonist for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the female leads. Vignesh Shivan and Vijay Sethupathi are also collaborating for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has two top South stars as female leads – Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. He also made his debut production venture with Nayanthara starrer Netrikann.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×