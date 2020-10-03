Vijay Sethupathi on his role in Vijay starrer Master: Thoroughly enjoyed playing the ruthless antagonist

Vijay Sethupathi’s role in the film is named Bhavani, and his role will be shown in two different age groups. While the younger version is played by master Mahendran, Vijay Sethupathi plays the older version.

At a time when we all are desperately waiting for Thalapathy Vijay’s Master to be released, Vijay Sethupathi has now revealed in an interview that he enjoyed playing the main antagonist in the film. He also stated that his role will be that of a ruthless villain. While stating that all of us have an ugly face, his role in the film would show one’s ugly thoughts with no tweaks. Well, this has only doubled up the excitement of the fans who are waiting to watch the film.

According to The Times of India, he was quoted as saying, “Everyone has an ugly face them. I am not sure if there is a way to get rid of the face for anyone. But when one acts as a villain, there is a way of bringing that ugly face out. I play a ruthless gangster, and I thoroughly enjoyed it”. Vijay Sethupathi’s role in the film is named Bhavani, and his role will be shown in two different age groups. While the younger version is played by master Mahendran, Vijay Sethupathi plays the older version.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing the leading ladies. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a key role in the film. The film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. When it was rumoured that the film will get a direct release on OTT platforms, both the producer and the director have assured that the film will get a theatrical release.

