Vijay Sethupathi to join forces with Hey Sinamika director Brinda for his next?

Well-known choreographer Brinda donned the director's cap for the first time for the romantic drama, Hey Sinamika. The 2022 film with Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles, received mixed reviews from the audience.

Now, after her debut project, the recent buzz regarding Brinda is that she is all ready to helm her second venture. Reports suggest that the choreographer turned director will be working with Vijay Sethupathi in her next. An official announcement about the flick is still awaited.

It is believed that the cast, crew and another team of the new film will be revealed soon. Also, as per speculations, the filming for this new flick will begin by May this year.

On a different front, Vijay Sethupathi is waiting for the release of his triangular love drama, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. This Vignesh Shivan directorial has Nayanthara and Samantha as the leading ladies. This highly discussed movie's release is slated for 28 April. He further has Kamal Haasan fronted Vikram lined up, which is expected to be out in theatres on 3 June.

His other projects include Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif. Recently, some pictures of Katrina Kaif from the sets of Merry Christmas have been leaked and are doing rounds on social media. In the photographs, the Bharat actress looks gorgeous as ever in a floral summer dress. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, this film is scheduled to release on 23 December.

