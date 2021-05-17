Vijay Sethupathi joins the cast of Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram?

It should be noted that Vijay Sethupathi played the main antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous film Master with Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor.

It is well known by now that Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj have come together for a film titled, Vikram. In April, Kamal Haasan and Lokesh started the first schedule of Vikram. Now, a new piece of report has come up stating that Vijay Sethupathi has joined the cast of the film. However, there is no official update about the versatile actor’s role in the film. It should be noted that Vijay Sethupathi played the main antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous film Master with Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor.

When Vikram’s shooting schedule started, Lokesh took to Twitter and shared a photo of him with Kamal Haasan from their private jet and wrote, "Aarambikkalaangala," which means “Shall we start” Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil has confirmed being a part of the film even before the makers could make an official announcement on the same. It is anticipated that Fahadh Faasail will be seen as the main antagonist in the film.

It was rumoured last year that Kamal and Vijay Sethupathi would be collaborating soon. The rumour came up after the social media interaction between Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan. Titled Thalaivan Irukkindran, the interaction was mainly about politics. An official update about the film’s rest of the cast and crew is expected to be made soon. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films, it is touted to be a political thriller. When the film was launched, the makers also shared a short teaser revealing Kamal Haasan’s look in it.

