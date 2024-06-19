Vijay Sethupathi lauds Buchi Babu Sana for his next film with Ram Charan; says movie has a ‘superb story’

Vijay Sethupathi is currently reaping the success of his latest movie Maharaja, marking his 50th cinematic venture. In an interview with Mana Stars, the actor was also in conversation with director Buchi Babu Sana where he praised the director’s next movie with Ram Charan.

Vijay Sethupathi expressed his gratitude to the director for hosting the interview and said, “All the best to Ram Charan’s movie. I know the story and it has a superb story. I can tell you now itself that it will be a super-hit film. The way you have written is awesome.”

Vijay Sethupathi lauds Buchi Babu Sana’s story for RC16

In the same interview featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Buchi Babu Sana, the director also mentioned that the film’s shoot is set to begin in August this year. The tentatively titled RC16 is said to be a village-based sports drama flick with Ram Charan playing the lead role.

The film has also roped in Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead, making it her first collaboration with Ram Charan. Moreover, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is also playing a pivotal role in the film with AR Rahman constructing the tracks and scores.

Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi has previously worked with Buchi Babu Sana for his 2021 directorial film Uppena. The movie starring debutants Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty featured Sethupathi as the main antagonist playing an influential zamindar of the Kakinada region.

The movie features the story of a fisherman Aasi falling in love with Bebamma but is forced to face trials by her father who wants to keep his family's honor intact. The rest of the film follows on whether their love for each other would withstand any obstacles they face.

Vijay Sethupathi’s recent hit

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen recently in the hit film Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. The movie featured the 96 actor as a barber who is in search of a 'Lakshmi' after it was stolen from his home.

Besides VJS, the film also had actors Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami, and many more in key roles. The movie is currently running in theaters garnering positive reviews from critics for its screenplay and performance.

