Vijay Sethupathi looks captivating in monochrome PIC clicked by Katrina Kaif on Merry Christmas sets
Katrina Kaif turned photographer and flaunted her skills on his co-star Vijay Sethupathi while shooting for film in Mumbai.
Vijay Sethupathi, the finest actor in South cinema, is busy shooting for his upcoming Hindi film Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif. While shooting for the film, the Bollywood actress turned photographer and flaunted her skills on Vijay Sethupathi as she clicked an alluring monochrome pic of him. The actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of Vijay, clicked by her.
The pic of Vijay clicked by Katrina Kaif looks captivating as he is seen looking outside of the window, deep in thoughts, with a rugged beard and nerd glasses. It is definitely a frame-worthy pic as Vijay is a very low-key social media person and doesn't share many pics. The Zero actress captioned the image as, “(camera emoji) by me.” The movie marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first film together.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is likely to release on December 23, 2022.
Take a look at the pic here:
Vijay Sethupathi's projects include Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s forthcoming web series. It will also have Kabir Singh star, Shahid Kapoor, as part of the core cast. He is also on board for a crucial role in Shah Rukh and Atlee's Jawan. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Vijay Sethupathi has charged Rs 21 crore to come on board this Pan-Indian film. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and reportedly Deepika Padukone as well.
In South, he has a movie titled Michael with Sundeep Kishan, where is playing a crucial role. The actor also wrapped up the shoot of the Tamil film Viduthalai with actor Soori. Viduthalai is adapted from the short story 'Thunaivan' written by Jeyamohan.
