Vijay Sethupathi looks captivating in monochrome PIC clicked by Katrina Kaif on Merry Christmas sets

Vijay Sethupathi, the finest actor in South cinema, is busy shooting for his upcoming Hindi film Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif. While shooting for the film, the Bollywood actress turned photographer and flaunted her skills on Vijay Sethupathi as she clicked an alluring monochrome pic of him. The actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of Vijay, clicked by her.

The pic of Vijay clicked by Katrina Kaif looks captivating as he is seen looking outside of the window, deep in thoughts, with a rugged beard and nerd glasses. It is definitely a frame-worthy pic as Vijay is a very low-key social media person and doesn't share many pics. The Zero actress captioned the image as, “(camera emoji) by me.” The movie marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first film together.