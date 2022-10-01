Vijay Sethupathi looks charming as he gets clicked in casuals at an event in Chennai; PICS

by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on Oct 01, 2022 06:49 PM IST  |  9.5K
Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi was clicked at an event in Chennai.

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi was clicked at an event in Chennai. The actor was spotted at a college event in a casual look. He is seen in a beige trousers and light green shirt as he stepped out.

Vijay Sethupathi's projects include Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s forthcoming web series. It will also have Kabir Singh star, Shahid Kapoor, as part of the core cast. He is also on board for a crucial role in Shah Rukh and Atlee's Jawan.

