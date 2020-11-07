Vijay Sethupathi looks engrossed in a conversation with filmmaker Indhu V S in the latest PIC

The Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi is seen donning a grey coloured shirt in his latest photo alongside director Indhu V S.

The makkal selvan of south film industry, Vijay Sethupathi is all smiles in his latest photo. The actor is seen having a conversation with filmmaker Indhu V S on the sets of the upcoming film called 19(1)(a). The Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi is seen donning a grey coloured shirt in his latest photo alongside director of 19(1)(a), Indhu V S. The Vikram Vedha actor recently shared the first look poster of his upcoming film titled 19(1)(a).

The unusual title of the film is grabbing the attention of the fans and film audiences. The Ka Pae Ranasingam actor shared the first look poster of the Indhu V S directorial. The upcoming film will also feature actress Nithya Menen in the lead. The makkal selvan of the southern film industry enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film Master. The much awaited film Master will feature popular star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The highly anticipated drama from the south film industry is helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The filmmaker is known for his blockbuster film called Kaithi.

Check out the post

The film had actor Karthi in the lead. The upcoming flick Master will also feature actors Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer will feature Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. The makers of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial had previously unveiled the first look poster of the film.

