Vijay Sethupathi meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and contributes Rs 25 lakh to CM relief fund

As India battles the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, several actors and celebrities have been making their contribution to help their states battle the virus. While Suriya, Karthi, Aishwarya Rajesh and Siva Karthikeyan made their contributions, now, critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi has met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the secretariat and made a contribution of Rs 25 lakh. A photo of Vijay Sethupathi handing over the chequer to the Chief Minister has been making the rounds on Twitter since Tuesday.

After the second wave of Covid 19, Kollywood celebrities including Rajinikanth, Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vikram Vetri Maaran, Sivakarthikeyan, Ajith, AR Murgadoss, Suriya, Sivakumar and Karthi have donated to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund to help Tamil Nadu fight the second wave of the pandemic. While some of them have met the CM MK Stalin at his office in Chennai, others made an online transaction to the Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has a huge line up of films waiting for release. He will be seen next in director Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai which has Soori as the main lead. He will also star in the social drama Laabam starring Shruti Haasan. He also has Tughlaq Durbar with Raashi Khanna, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, which is touted to be a political satire. Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master with Thalapathy Vijay as the main lead.

