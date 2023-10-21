Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate 8 years of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan release

Vignesh Shivan’s 2015 romantic action comedy film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was arguably one of the best movies to release that year. The film featured Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles and had Parthiban, Rajendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and more in other prominent roles.

October 21st, 2023 marks the eighth year since the film’s release. The major milestone was celebrated by the cast and crew of the film, with Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi cutting a heart-shaped cake.

More about Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

The film revolves around the story of Pondicherry Pandian, played by Vijay Sethupathi, and Kadhambari, played by Nayanthara. Pondy Pandi is the son of a police inspector, who gets involved in illegal activities. He falls in love with Kadhambari, a deaf woman, who wants to get her revenge against the ruthless Killivalavan, played by Parthiban. The film was bankrolled by Dhanush under his production house Wunderbar Films.

The film is special for another reason as well. It was during the making of this film that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met, and fell in love with each other. The duo dated for a while, and officially tied the knot on 9th June 2022. The couple also became parents quite recently to twin sons, Uyir and Ulag.

On the work front

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the Hindi film Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The film was helmed by Atlee and featured an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Raj Kundra, and many more.

Up next, the actor is all set to be seen in the Hindi-Tamil bilingual film Merry Christmas, helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The film features Katrina Kaif alongside the Vikram Vedha actor and also features Raadhika Sarathkumar, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinu Anand, and many more. He is also set to appear in Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film Viduthalai Part 2, which is set to release early next year. The actor is also filming for his 50tjh film, titled Maharaja.

As for Nayanthara, she was last seen in the Tamil psychological thriller film Iraivan, alongside Jayam Ravi. The film was helmed by I. Ahmed and also featured Rahul Bose, Ashish Vidyarthi, Charle, and more.

The actress has three immediate films lined up, Mannangatti Since 1960 alongside Yogi Babu, Test alongside R. Madhavan, Meera Jasmine, and more, and a film temporarily titled LadySuperstar75.

Vignesh Shivan was last seen as the lyricist of the song Rathamaarey from Nelson Dilipkumar’s film Jailer, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role. He is next set to direct an untitled film with Pradeep Ranganathan.

