Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen’s next with Etharkkum Thunindhavan director Pandiraj completes shoot; see PHOTOS

Vijay Sethupathi is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in the country at present. The actor, who was last seen in Vetrimaaran’s political drama Viduthalai, recently joined Nithya Menen for Etharkkum Thunindhavan director Pandiraj’s upcoming film.

While the film’s title has not yet been revealed, the makers have announced that shooting has been completed. The production house took to its official social media handles to share the news, posting pictures of the two lead actors standing next to the director and cutting a cake to celebrate. The makers shared the news with the caption, “It’s a wrap for our much-anticipated Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl - @MenenNithya - @pandiraj_dir entertainer! Get ready for an ultimate wholesome entertainer. Exciting updates coming your way very soon.”

Check out the photos below:

It is understood that the film also features Yogi Babu and Chemban Vinod Jose in prominent roles, with Deepa Shankar, Saravanan, and Roshini Haripriyan portraying crucial characters as well. The film has been bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, known for movies like Captain Miller and Maaran.

This is not the first collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen. The duo previously appeared together in the 2022 Malayalam drama film 19(1)(a), directed by Indu VS. The film revolves around an unnamed woman who runs a photocopy shop, whose life takes a drastic turn when a revolutionary writer misplaces the manuscript of his unfinished book at her shop. The film received positive reviews upon its release.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has several films in the pipeline, including the silent film Gandhi Talks, alongside Aravind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav. He will also be seen in Ace, co-starring Rukmini Vasanth and Yogi Babu, among others. Additionally, the actor is set to appear in Mysskin’s Train, featuring Shruti Haasan, Nassar, KS Ravikumar, and more.

Advertisement

As for Nithya Menen, she was last seen earlier this year alongside Ravi Mohan in the romantic drama Kadhalikka Neramillai. Up next, the actress is set to reunite with Dhanush for his fourth directorial venture, titled Idly Kadai. The film, starring Arun Vijay in the lead role, also features Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, and others in prominent roles. Idly Kadai is set to hit the silver screens on April 10.