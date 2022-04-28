Vijay Sethupathi not to play the villain in Ajith's AK62 helmed by Vignesh Shivan

After Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan will direct Ajith’s 62nd film. Temporarily titled AK62, the project is expected to go on the floors in 2022 itself. Reports have been doing the rounds that Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist in the film, owing to the close friendship of Vijay Sethupathi and Vignesh Shivan. But now, the Master actor has clarified that he is not part of the film.

Vijay Sethupathi was recently asked by a fan if he is a part of AK62. To this, the actor replied that he himself had asked Vignesh Shivan if he has any such plans, after reading media reports. But looks like the director has no intention of casting him as a villain in his next. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to provide music for his upcoming entertainer.

The actor-director duo has earlier worked together in the 2015 flick Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and the 2022 release Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vijay Sethupathi played the protagonist in both these ventures.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the flick has been announced just now and hence the other cast and crew details about it are under wraps.

On a different front, it is believed that Ajith has planned a road trip in Europe after wrapping up AK61 with H Vinoth. It is their third movie together after Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai. The actor has already commenced the first schedule of the movie in Hyderabad.

