Vijay Sethupathi offers Rs 10 lakhs to actor Thavasi who is diagnosed with cancer

A couple of days back, a video of Thavasi in a horrible state surfaced online, where he was seen seeking financial help to help him treat cancer.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: November 17, 2020 02:36 pm
Vijay Sethupathi offers Rs 10 lakhs to actor Thavasi who has become unrecognisable after diagnosed with cancer
A couple of days back, the news of supporting actor Thavasi being diagnosed with cancer surfaced online. He has also shared a video of himself requesting financial aid from people. As soon as the video came up online, fans and celebrities have been sharing the same. Now, a news has surfaced online stating that Vijay Sethupathi has offered Rs 10 lakh to the actor as a financial aid. Apparently, actor Soundara Raja met Thavasi and handed over Vijay’s Sethupathi’s offer and donated Rs 10,000 along with it.

A video showing actor Thavasi seeking financial help for his cancer treatment is going viral. The disease has taken a severe toll on Thavasi as he has lost a lot of weight, so much so that he looks unrecognisable. “I have acted in films from Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993) to the latest Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. I never thought that I would get such a disease,” Thavasi said in the video while seeking help from members of the film fraternity.

See the Tweet here:

Also Read: Tamil actor Thavasi is in a shocking and unrecognisable condition due to Cancer; Seeks help for treatment

Media reports suggest that actor Sivakarthikeyan and Soori have offered to foot Thavasi’s medical bills. It is to be noted that Thavasi played a minor role in Sivakarthikeyan and Soori’s hit comedy film, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013). Other than celebrities, fans have been sharing Thavasi’s video on social media requesting everyone to do their bit to help the actor combat the situation.

Credits :Twitter

