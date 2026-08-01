Vijay Sethupathi on breaking his no-cameo rule for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2: ‘It affects my films as a hero’

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated for a theatrical release on October 15, 2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel will feature Vijay Sethupathi in a cameo despite the actor having stepped away from such roles. Now, Vijay Sethupathi has explained why he made an exception for the film.

Vijay Sethupathi on breaking no-cameo rule for Rajinikanth

Speaking with host Gobinath on YouTube, Vijay Sethupathi said, “I have completely stopped doing cameos. The exception is Jailer 2 only, which I did for Rajinikanth sir. If they put my poster on Jailer 2, the audience will notice only Rajini sir. But in other small films, they are marketing with my cameo in the poster; it affects my films, which I'm doing as a hero.”

Jailer 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as Muthuvel Pandian. The film is expected to continue the story following the events of the first instalment.

Apart from Rajinikanth , the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. Additionally, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan, and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to reprise their characters in the sequel.

Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Following Jailer 2 , Rajinikanth will headline Dharman. The film is being co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. Initially planned with Sundar C and Cibi Chakaravarthi, the project is now being directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also features Simran, Raashi Khanna, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is also expected to reunite with Kamal Haasan for the tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion, which will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Train, directed by Mysskin. He also has Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, directed by Puri Jagannadh, in his lineup.

In addition, Vijay will appear in a key role in STR-led Arasan and will also be seen in Pocket Novel.

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