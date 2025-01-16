Vijay Sethupathi on choosing between a life of stardom or a normal one: ‘I came to this stage willingly, not accidentally like…’

Vijay Sethupathi is celebrating his 47th birthday on January 16, 2025. As celebratory wishes have been pouring in, the actor was recently seen participating in a roundtable interview with actors like Arvind Swamy, Unni Mukundan, Siddu Jonnalagadda, Prakash Raj, and Vijay Varma.

In their interview with Galatta Plus, Vijay Sethupathi reflected on why his lifestyle is a mix of stardom and staying grounded in normalcy. In his response, the actor said, “Some people miss having a normal life; however, I enjoy my life as a star. That doesn’t mean I’ve stopped enjoying normal things in my life.”

“I came to this stage of my life willingly because I like it. I didn’t enter this industry accidentally, like Arvind Swamy sir did. I don’t mean this in a bad way. What I mean to say is that I like being a star, I like the attention, and I enjoy mingling with the crowd. I didn’t lose anything by becoming a star.”

Looking back on his recent projects, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in two South Indian films in 2024. The first was Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. This revenge-thriller flick featured the actor as a single father who sets out to retrieve an object dearest to his daughter, unraveling something darker in the process.

The film was a blockbuster in theaters and received critical acclaim. It also made significant strides at the Chinese box office. The movie featured a stellar cast, including Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the actor also appeared in Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. He reprised his role from the first installment, starring alongside Soori in the lead. Besides them, the film also featured an ensemble cast of actors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Manju Warrier, Bose Venkat, and more in prominent roles.

Looking ahead, Vijay Sethupathi is set to appear in films like Ace and Train, the latter being directed by Mysskin.

ALSO READ: SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Hyderabad for Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure movie; WATCH