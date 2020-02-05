Vijay Sethupathi OPENS UP on his role in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master

Actor Vijay Sethupathi opened up in an interview, why he chose to do negative role in Master.

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the very few actors in the film industry, who is loved by all, even after he played negative roles in few of his films. By now, we all know that the Makkal Selvan would never say no to roles that he found attractive. He has a lot of films in his kitty and one of them is Master, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Thala Vijay. It was revealed long back that he will be playing the main antagonist in the film.

Now, in an interview, Vijay Sethupathi has opened up as to why he chose to play the role. When he was asked what made him accept the role, he stated that he did not care about his image. He added that he really liked the role when the director Lokesh Kanagaraj narrated it to him. He also stated that he didn't want to miss out on a strong role in the film just because it was a negative role. Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen doing a cameo in Oh My Kadavule, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. It is to be noted that Vijay Sethupathi made a ruthless villain in his earlier films Petta and Vikram Veda.

Coming back to Master, the final schedule of the film is taking place in Chennai, and it is expected that the film will be wrapped up soon. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast that includes Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and others. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Xavier Britto's XB Film creators.

Credits :Times Of India

