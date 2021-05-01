Vijay Sethupathi pays tribute to late filmmaker SP Jananathan while wishing on Labour Day

SP Jananathan was found unconscious at his home a few days before his demise and was rushed to a nearby hospital by his assistants working on the film Laabam.

Kollywood’s critically acclaimed filmmaker SP Jananathan, who was working on Vijay Sethupathi starrer Laabam, passed away after suffering a brain damage in March. His demise sent shock waves across the state of Tamil Nadu. Celebrities and fans took to social media and expressed how shocked they are on hearing the news. Now, Vijay Sethupathi has paid his tribute to the director while wishing his followers on Labour Day.

Taking to his Twitter space, Vijay Sethupathi shared a photo, where he can be seen playing his tribute to the director along with some cast members of Laabam. The news of SP Jaganath was confirmed by director Arumugakumar confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote, "Our director #SPJananathan sir, who was in a critical condition and was undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals, passed away at 10.07 am today morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace (sic)." SP Jananathan was found unconscious at his home a few days before his demise and was rushed to a nearby hospital by his assistants working on the film Laabam.

Laabam, touted to be a social drama has Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Vijay Sethupathi has an ensemble of films in his kitty including a Bollywood film titled Mumbaikar. He was last seen in Master as the main antagonist. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it had Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. He was also seen in the Tollywood film Upenna as the main antagonist.

