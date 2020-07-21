Vijay Sethupathi to play the lead in director Nalan Kumarasamy's upcoming film?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film by Nalan Kumarasamy.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the lead in the highly anticipated flick called Master. This film will have Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The makers of Master had previously unveiled the first look poster of the film. Thalapathy Vijay look from Master has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans.

