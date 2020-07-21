  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi to play the lead in director Nalan Kumarasamy's upcoming film?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film by Nalan Kumarasamy.
3475 reads Mumbai
Vijay Sethupathi,South,MasterVijay Sethupathi to play the lead in director Nalan Kumarasamy's upcoming film?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi is reportedly going to play the lead in the upcoming film by south director Nalan Kumarasamy. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film by Nalan Kumarasamy. The latest news update on the Master actor Vijay Sethupathi states that the south actor and director could collaborate for the third time if all things fall into place. The latest news on the Vikram Vedha actor states that he has met the well-known director Nalan Kumarasamy to discuss the project.

There is still no official word out yet about Vijay Sethupathi doing the film by Nalan Kumarasamy. But, there is a strong buzz going around in the southern film industry that the makkal selvan could collaborate with the director. The south director Nalan Kumarasamy was reportedly associated with Vijay Sethupathi's super hit film, Super Deluxe. As per media reports, the director and actor were in talks to do a film together. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the latest update on Vijay Sethupathi collaborating with director Nalan Kumarasamy for a film.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the lead in the highly anticipated flick called Master. This film will have Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The makers of Master had previously unveiled the first look poster of the film. Thalapathy Vijay look from Master has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans.

Credits :indiatoday.in

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement