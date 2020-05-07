Vijay Sethupathi to play lead role in Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukkindraan? Find out

Vijay Sethupathi might be seen playing the lead role in Kamal Haasan's Thalaivan Irukkindraan, which is a sequel to Devar Magan.

The recent talk of the town was the live interaction of Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan. The interview created a huge impact as the duo discussed several issues from politics to cinema. Now, new reports have emerged stating that Vijay Sethupathi will be roped in to play the lead role in Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukkindraan, which is supposed to be the sequel to Kamal Haasan’s superhit movie Devar Magan. Ironically, the live interaction was also titled Thalaivan Irukkindraan.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is currently awaiting the release of his film Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist in the film. Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor and it has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. Master was supposed to hit the big screens in April but the release date has been postponed due to the lockdown. It is expected that the makers will release the film as soon as the pandemic situation is contained.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 shooting will be resumed as soon as the lockdown is lifted. The film, which is a sequel to the 1999 film Indian, is directed by Shankar. Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal, Rakhul Preet Singh and Siddharth in key roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film made the headlines recently after three crew members lost their lives on the sets due to an accident when the film was being shot.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

