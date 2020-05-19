Vijay Sethupathi to play Nassar’s son in Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukindran? Find out

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the role of Nassar's son in Thalaivan Irukindran, which is a sequel of Kamal Haasan's Devar Magan.

Vijay Sethupathi has been making the headlines in the recent past and it goes without saying that the actor has never failed to entertain us in the movies that he act. While it was reported recently that he will be roped in to play a key role in Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukkindran, new reports are now making rounds sating that he will be seen as Nassar’s son in the film. It is to be noted here that Nassar was the main antagonist in Devar Magan, and in the film, Kamal Haasan murders him.

Some reports suggest that which is supposed to be the sequel to Kamal Haasan’s superhit movie Devar Magan. Ironically, the live interaction, which Kamal and Vijay Sethupathi had last month, was also titled Thalaivan Irukkindran. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is currently awaiting the release of his film Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist in the film. Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor and it has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. Master was supposed to hit the big screens in April, but the release date has been postponed due to the lockdown.

It is expected that the makers will release the film as soon as the pandemic situation is contained. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 shooting will be resumed as soon as the lockdown is lifted. The film, which is a sequel to the 1999 film Indian, is directed by Shankar. Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth in key roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film made the headlines recently after three crew members lost their lives on the sets due to an accident when the film was being shot.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

