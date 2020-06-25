Vijay Sethupathi to play a never before seen role in upcoming film Kulasami, confirms co star Vimal

Kalavani 2 star Vimal has confirmed that he is doing a movie titled Kulasami co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The latter will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the movie.

South star Vijay Sethupathi is enjoying the best phase of his career and has some interesting projects lined up. Recently, Tamil star Vimal who is known for his stint in movies like Kalavani and Kalakalappu has opened up on his rapport with the former, their upcoming movie, and more. Talking about his bond with the Master actor, Vimal says that he knows him well even before they became popular and that they still talk the way they used to do earlier.

Vimal then makes a shocking revelation about one of their upcoming movies which is sure to excite all the fans of Vijay Sethupathi. The Kalavani 2 star states that the latter will be portraying a never-before-seen avatar in one of their upcoming movies titled Kulasami which is currently at its pre-production stage. The Engal Pattan Soththu actor has also revealed that Vijay Sethupathi will be in charge of dialogues and screenplay of the movie.

Meanwhile, talking about Vimal, the Tamil star has quite a couple of movies lined up out of which three are almost nearing completion. The names of these movies are Manjal Kudai, Sandakaari, and Engal Pattan Soththu. Apart from that, he has three other movies lined up namely Thudikarangal, Lucky, and Kanni Raasi. Talking about Vijay Sethupathi, he is currently awaiting the release of Master which features Thalapathy Vijay as the male lead. The South star will also play a pivotal role in the Bollywood movie Laal Singh Chaddha featuring and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Credits :Times of India

