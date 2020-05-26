Vijay Sethupathi to play a pivotal role in Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming venture?

The latest reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a pivotal role in Jr. NTR's upcoming venture with Trivikram Srinivas. Read on for further details.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently soaring high in terms of his career as he has some interesting projects coming up this year and the following year. The South star was last seen in the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in which he plays a significant role. Of late, Vijay has been grabbing headlines for an entirely different reason. The Laabam star who was offered the role of the lead antagonist in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has reportedly walked out of the same.

Now, the latest buzz is that Vijay Sethupathi is all set to collaborate with Jr. NTR for a new movie. And if you are thinking that its RRR then you are wrong. This is because the two stars will be teaming up for another project that will be helmed by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s director Trivikram Srinivas. This movie will be bankrolled under the banner of Haarika and Haassine Creations and is slated to go on floors next year.

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi, he will be next seen in the movie Uppena that features debutants Krithi Shetty and Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by noted filmmaker Sukumar and is directed by Bucchi Babu Sana. Sethupathi has one more project lined up which is Laabam and he has been paired up alongside Shruti Haasan in the same that has been directed by S.P. Jananathan. The music for Laabam has been composed by D. Imman.

