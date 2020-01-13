Vijay Sethupathi to play villain in an upcoming film starring Allu Arjun; Read details

Finally, the Arya actor has spilled the beans on the Sanga Thamizhan star Vijay Sethupathi playing the villain in the Sukumar directorial.

The south megastar Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of his recent release, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas. The south flick saw, the stunning actress Pooja Hegde opposite the south superstar Allu Arjun. The south superstar's 20th film will be helmed by director Sukumar. There was a strong buzz that the film will see Super Deluxe star Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. Allu Arjun while interacting with the media was questioned about the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Vijay Sethupathi being a part of the film.

Finally, the Arya actor has spilled the beans on the Sanga Thamizhan actor playing the villain in the Sukumar directorial. The south star Vijay Setupathi, 41, has won hearts of the fans and film audience with his brilliant performances one after the other. The actor has seen a winning streak with his films turning out to be super hit films at the box office. The Vikram Vedha actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s debut film. The role of the Sanga Thamizhan star will be essaying a negative character in the Allu Arjun starrer. The fans and film audience are now eagerly looking forward to see what magic the south megastar Vijay Sethupatgi creates with his negative character in Allu Arjun's 20th film.

The south actor Vijay Sethupathi is one actor from the south film industry who has been experimenting greatly with his roles. The acting powerhouse will be sharing screen space with the south stalwart Allu Arjun which has now generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and audience members.

