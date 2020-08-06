  • facebook
Vijay Sethupathi playing and interacting with a baby in this viral video shows he is a kid at heart

Master star Vijay Sethupathi playing and interacting with a little kid in this viral video shows his never before seen side.
Vijay Sethupathi playing and interacting with a baby in this viral video shows he is a kid at heart
Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi has earned a massive fan following for his powerful onscreen persona. The actor has won millions of hearts with his unconventional roles in films like 96 and Super Deluxe among others. Known popularly as Makkal Selvan by his fans, Vijay Sethupathi is a man of few words and his latest viral video is too adorable to miss. Vijay Sethupathi playing and interacting with a little kid in this viral video shows his never seen before side. It proves the actor is still a kid at heart and is sure to leave a smile on your face. 

Meanwhile, the Tamil star has resumed work for Laabam. The actor has kick-started the dubbing work for his upcoming film, which is helmed by South director S. P. Jananathan. Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing the screen space with Vijay in their upcoming film with Master. The 96 actor is looking forward to the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, which will see him as a ruthless villain and will have a huge face-off with Vijay in the film. He is one of the busiest actors in the film industry. 

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi is all smiles as he kick starts the dubbing work for his upcoming film Laabam 

Check out Vijay Sethupathi's video below:

Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing the screenspace with Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The makers of the film were expected to start the shoot in August however, it has got delayed due to COVID-19. He also has Ka Pae Ranasingam, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Laabam and Tughlaq Darbar.

