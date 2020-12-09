Vijay Sethupathi quashes rumours of Laabam having an OTT premiere; Says it will have a theatrical release

The shooting schedule of Laabam has been wrapped up in Krishnagiri a few days back. Read on for further details.

Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan have recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of their upcoming movie Laabam. It has been making headlines ever since its inception and the same thing happened when questions arose regarding the platform on which it will be released. Earlier, there were reports about the makers of the Tamil drama heading for an OTT premiere given the fact that its digital rights were sold to Netflix. However, the South star has quashed all these rumours recently.

He has taken to his Twitter handle and announced that Laabam is not having a direct OTT premiere. Sethupathi further added that the socio-political thriller will have a big theatrical release. Now, this piece of news confirmed by the superstar is sure to leave all the fans excited to watch it in the theatres. For the unversed, the star cast of the movie recently wrapped up its shooting schedule in Krishnagiri. It has been helmed by renowned filmmaker SP Jananathan.

Check out Vijay Sethupathi’s tweet below:

It is to be noted here that the actor will be seen playing the role of a social fighter in the movie. The official trailer of Laabam has been already released and has received a humongous response from the audience. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan, the Tamil drama also features Kalaiyarasan, Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman, Nitish Veera, Prithvi Rajan, Ramesh Thilak, Sai Dhanshika, Vincent Asokan, G. Marimuthu, and others in significant roles. Moreover, D. Imman has composed the music for the same.

Credits :Vijay Sethupathi Twitter

