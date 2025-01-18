Vijay Sethupathi recalls working with Thalapathy Vijay on the sets of their film Master; ‘I really did not expect…’

Vijay Sethupathi struck gold recently with the phenomenal success of his last two releases, Maharaja and Viduthalai 2. The actor delivered a promising performance, earning widespread praise. In a recent interview, he made a candid revelation about his iconic film Master, where he shared screen space with none other than Thalapathy Vijay.

During an interview with Behindwoods TV, Vijay Sethupathi was shown a throwback photo from the sets of Master. The picture featured him in a candid moment alongside Thalapathy Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Sharing anecdotes from his experience working on the film, Vijay Sethupathi acknowledged that Master remains one of the most significant projects of his career.

He revealed that the particular photo was taken during the film’s audio launch event and remarked on how incredible it was to work with Thalapathy Vijay, describing him as an amazing person throughout the process.

Vijay Sethupathi said, “Vijay sir, I and Lokesh from Master’s audio launch. Yes, that is an important film for me. Vijay sir was a very amazing person.”

Moving forward, the Merry Christmas actor was asked whether, at the time, he had any inkling or expectation that Thalapathy Vijay would eventually foray into politics full-time.

In response, Makkal Selvan shared that he had no idea about it back then and did not expect anything of the sort. He added that Thalapathy Vijay’s decision to join politics came as a complete surprise to him.

Advertisement

That’s not all. During the same interaction, the host wittily asked Vijay Sethupathi if he himself had plans to enter politics. However, the actor avoided giving a direct answer and simply said, “That is all I know, sir.”

ALSO READ: Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan make rare appearance at makeup artist’s event with their spouses; DQ’s daughter steals show