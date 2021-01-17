Vijay Sethupathi receives hand drawn sketch of himself as a birthday gift; Calls it beautiful

Vijay Sethupathi is mesmerized and awed by the pencil sketch and made sure to share it on Instagram.

Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi, who is enjoying the success of his film Master co-starring Thalapathy Vijay, has received a beautiful hand-drawn pencil sketch as a birthday gift. The actor took to social media and shared a picture of himself holding a gun and the pencil sketch looks beautiful. Sethupathi is mesmerized and awed by the pencil sketch and made sure to share it on Instagram. He wrote, "Beautiful Pencil Art."

Meanwhile, Sethupathi celebrated his birthday yesterday. The actor was showered with wishes on social media. Many celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh and others sent wishes to the actor on his special day. While the actor was being showered with birthday wishes, a lot of them criticized him for cutting his cake with a sword. However, later he released a statement apologizing for the same. He wrote, "I thank all celebrities and fans who wished me on my birthday. Three days ago, a picture taken at my office has led to a debate."

He added, “I am currently acting in a movie directed by Pon Ram sir. The sword is as an important part of the movie and hence I cut the cake with that alongside the crew members. Many of them told me that this will set a wrong precedent. Henceforth, I will be more cautious about these things. If the act has hurt anyone, I apologize for that."

Meanwhile, check out Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram post below:

