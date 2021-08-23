Vijay Sethupathi releases the music video 'Kaami Kaami' of his film Tughlaq Durbar

Actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in his upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar in which he’ll be playing the lead role along with Raashii Khanna. The actor uploaded the song of his film called 'Kaami Kaami’. It’s a romantic track which is composed by Govind Vasantha.

While the audio of the movie was released a few days back, the video has been released now.

The film starring Raashii Khanna, will have Vijay as the male lead role. 'Kaami Kaami' is a romantic track, composed by Govind Vasantha.

Vijay uploaded the link of the track and captioned it as: "#KaamiKaami video song from #TughlaqDurbar #GovindVasantha musical."

The music album of 'Tughlaq Durbar' has two tracks in total. Besides 'Kaami Kaami', the album also has 'Annathe Sethi'.

'Tughlaq Durbar' is a political thriller, directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan. The filmmaker had earlier roped in actress Aditi Rao Hydari for the leading lady. However, Raashii came on board after Aditi quit the project.

'Tughlaq Durbar' is a Lalit Kumar production, which will reportedly have a direct release on television, followed by an OTT release.

