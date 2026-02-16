Vijay Sethupathi reunites with Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja for Pocket Book, Malavika Mohanan joins them

Vijay Sethupathi and director Thiagarajan Kumararaja initially collaborated on the hyperlink comedy crime drama Super Deluxe, earning widespread acclaim. Now, after seven years, the duo has reunited for a film titled Pocket Book.

Vijay Sethupathi begins shooting for Pocket Book

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers, Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, announced the project with an intriguing first look. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s POCKET NOVEL. Shoot Begins!”

Here’s the look:

The first-look poster offers an interesting glimpse into Vijay Sethupathi’s character, featuring the silhouette of a man falling into a chasm. Apart from Vijay, the movie stars Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty as co-leads, marking their first collaboration with the director.

Moreover, musical legend Ilaiyaraaja is composing the songs and background score, marking his second collaboration with the director after the web series Modern Love Chennai.

Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi and Thiagarajan Kumararaja worked together on Super Deluxe. The 2019 hyperlink film featured multiple interconnected stories, with Sethupathi portraying a transgender woman who returns to her wife and son while dealing with the social stigma surrounding her identity.

Alongside him, the film also starred Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, and others in key roles.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the lead role in Gandhi Talks. Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, the film features no dialogue, with Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav playing key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will next appear in a lead role in Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the actioner will feature Samyuktha and Tabu as co-leads.

Moreover, the actor is also part of Silambarasan starrer Arasan, directed by Vetrimaaran. The film is a spin-off set in the Vada Chennai cinematic universe, which originally starred Dhanush.

Additionally, Sethupathi also has films like Train and a cameo role in Jailer 2 in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu unveils Virat Karna’s mythological action film Nagabandham’s teaser, calls it ‘absolutely fascinating’