Vijay Sethupathi reveals he won't do villain roles anymore; Is it because of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan? Find out

Vijay Sethupathi is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema at present. In an illustrious career spanning more than a decade, the actor has essayed a variety of characters, irrespective of whether they are protagonists or antagonists.

The actor was last seen as Kalee Gaikwad, the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Jawan, which was helmed by Atlee. However, in the latest update, the Petta actor has revealed that he will be refraining from taking up villainous roles.

Vijay Sethupathi says playing a villain has a lot of restrictions

Speaking at the recently concluded International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the actor revealed that there were a number of times when he agreed to play the antagonist because the protagonist would call him up, asking him to take up the role. He added that he does not want to do villain roles anymore as he feels the makers put a lot of emotional pressure on him.

Additionally, there are quite a number of restrictions while playing a negative role, including having to underplay the character so that the protagonist or the “hero” is not overshadowed. Vijay Sethupathi also added that a lot of times, his parts as a villain are cut out at the editing table as well. He added that because of these reasons, he has decided not to take up any more villain roles, at least for a few years.

Vijay Sethupathi’s villain roles

There have been several instances over the years when Vijay Sethupathi played a negative character that stood out. In fact, in 2012, he was awarded the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for the Best Villain, for his performance in the film Sundarapandian, helmed by SR Prabhakaran.

He was also seen as a villain in the 2017 crime thriller film Vikram Vedha, as well as the 2018 action film Petta, which was helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and featured Rajinikanth in the lead role. He has also played a negative role in the Telugu film Uppena, as well as the Tamil film Vikram, which featured Kamal Haasan in the lead and was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

On the work front

The Super Deluxe actor has a plethora of films in the pipeline, starting with the Hindi-Tamil bilingual film Merry Christmas, helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also features Katrina Kaif alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Apart from that, he is also set to reprise his role as Perumal in the highly anticipated second part of Vetrimaaran’s 2023 crime thriller film Viduthalai. Additionally, the actor is gearing up for the release of his 50th film, titled Maharaja.

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya to play protagonist in stunt choreographer Anl Arasu’s directorial debut