Vijay Sethupathi reveals he got drunk one day & kept looking for his father; Read details

The Sanga Thamizhan actor revealed how one day he got drunk and started looking for his father as he wanted to ask him about the success of his films.

The south star Vijay Sethupathi who won everyone's heart with his brilliant performance in the film Super Deluxe reportedly said that now when he is a well-known name in the south film industry and has given blockbusters at the box office, he wanted to know how his father feels about him. The Sanga Thamizhan actor revealed how one day he got very drunk and started looking for his father as he wanted to ask him about the success of his films. The south star who will soon feature in the Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha in a key role. Vijay Sethupathi also reportedly spoke about the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Vikram Vedha actor reportedly said that viruses will keep coming and going. But, it is crucial to stay calm and not panic in a critical situation like this. The south star Vijay Sethupathi who also played a key role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stated further that there are people who cause trouble among people in the name of God, they are more fatal than viruses. The actor urged people not to fall prey to such people who act like they are religious and spiritual.

The actor Vijay Sethupathi who will be seen in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, tells his fans to foster humanity during such trying times. The Dharma Durai actor will be playing the villain in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial titled Master. The makers recently hosted the film's audio launch and the fans are very excited about the film.

