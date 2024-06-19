Vijay Sethupathi reveals his banners were called pointless at theaters; drops truth bomb at Maharaja event

Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film appears to be a big hit within one week of its release. To celebrate this achievement, the team of Maharaja organized a Thanksgiving meet in Chennai. The entire team was seen filled with immense joy as they were enjoying the overwhelming response to their film in cinemas.

During the Thanksgiving meet in Chennai, Sethupathi seemingly dropped a truth bomb, sending cinephiles into a frenzy.

Vijay Sethupathi drops a major truth bomb at the Maharaja event

During the press meet, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that during the release of one of his recent movies, someone conveyed to him that putting up a banner for the actor in theatres was pointless because the audience wouldn't come for him anymore.

Sethupathi further added he is happy that Maharaja is the answer to all those questions. At the event, the actor’s fans went crazy listening to his answer. However, he chose not to disclose the name of the film during the discussion, this time too.

A few days ago, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, the Makkal Selvan of Tamil cinema expressed his disappointment regarding the promotional phase of one of his recent projects.

Additionally, Sethupathi expressed his concern that he thought Maharaja would be an average or above-average performance at the box office, considering his previous films hadn't performed well.

Moreover, the Tamil Journalists Association Secretary, RS Karthik was present at the event, and shared an unknown fact with the audience, saying that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ajith Sir and Vijay Sethupathi Sir helped them the most.

The revelation electrified the atmosphere, causing fans of both Thala and Makkal Selvan going berserk at the event.

Everything you need to know about Maharaja

Nithilan Swaminathan, who made a remarkable directorial debut in 2017 with the critically acclaimed crime thriller Korangu Bommai, returned with his latest venture, Maharaja, marking Sethupathi's 50th film.

This Tamil action drama revolves around a humble barber's deep love for his child. The plot thickens when he visits a police station to report the theft of Lakshmi.

In addition to the lead role played by Sethupathi, the film features an ensemble cast including Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Munishkanth, Manikandan, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami, Aruldoss, and more in pivotal roles.

Dinesh Purushothaman serves as the cinematographer for Maharaja, with editing by Philomin Raj and music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Maharaja has swiftly entered the profit zone across four South Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Telugu states, Karnataka, and Kerala. The film is also performing well in the overseas markets.

