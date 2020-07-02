  1. Home
Vijay Sethupathi reveals his character in the upcoming film Master is vicious and brutal

The Super Deluxe actor, Vijay Sethupathi reportedly states that there are no grey shades in his character whatsoever and that his character in Master is completely evil in nature.
4054 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2020 01:39 am
The makkal selvan of south film industry, Vijay Sethupathi has made an interesting revelation about his character from the upcoming film, titled Master. The film which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will see the Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi as the film's villain. The Vikram Vedha actor revealed that his character in Master is extremely brutal and ruthless. The Sanga Thamizhan actor reportedly states that there are no grey shades in his character what so ever and that his character is completely evil in nature. The upcoming film Master is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

The film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will feature Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The fans and film audiences are very eager to see the two leading stars of south film industry in one frame. The film Master was slated for a release in the month of April. But, due to global outbreak of Coronavirus, the makers of Master had to postpone the film's release. Master will also feature southern diva Malavika Mohanan. The southern drama, Master is already generating a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audiences. The first look poster of Master features Thalapathy Vijay in an intense look.

The film's second look poster features Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay with intense and angry expressions, which has left the fans guessing about the film's story line. The fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the film's release date. Vijay Sethupathi also states that Master is very different from the previous films done by Thalapathy Vijay.

Credits :filmibeat.com

