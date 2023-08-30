Vijay Sethupathi REVEALS how he took revenge on Jawan co-actor Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most talented and sought-after actors, not just in Tamil cinema but across India. He has been part of many exciting projects since the very start of his career. The actor is set to face off against Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan. During the audio launch of Jawan, which is taking place in Chennai today, August 30, Vijay Sethupathi shared a fun anecdote about playing the antagonist against Shah Rukh Khan that left everyone in splits.



The actor who faces off against Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan stated that he has finally taken revenge against Shah Rukh Khan for an incident that happened to him during his childhood. Vijay Sethupathi then proceeded to narrate an incident from his school days when he had a huge crush on a girl, but she was madly in love with Shah Rukh Khan.



Vijay Sethupathi revealed his revenge story with Shah Rukh Khan at the Jawan audio launch in Chennai

The Jawan audio launch, which is taking place at the Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai today, was grandeur personified. There were many great moments from the audio launch that the fans will certainly remember for a long time, such as Shah Rukh Khan’s dance with Jawan co-star Priyamani to their chartbuster song 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor from the 2013 film Chennai Express. Also, Anirudh Ravichander's power-packed performance of the Tamil version of the song Zinda Banda was one of the many delightful moments from Jawan's pre-release event.

Anirudh Ravichander’s performance as well as Atlee’s speech also made the crowd present at the audio launch go crazy. But one lighthearted moment that made everyone in the crowd laugh their hearts out was when Vijay Sethupathi narrated a story from his school days. The actor jokingly said that he had taken revenge against Shah Rukh Khan since the girl he had a crush on in school was madly in love with the actor.

Well, Vijay Sethupathi has already mastered the art of playing the antagonist against superstars and has been successful till now. He has played the lead villain against Thalapathy Vijay in Master and Kamal Haasan in Vikram. Hopefully, the talented actor will be just as effective during his face-off against Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan.

