Vijay Sethupathi REVEALS why Muttiah Muralitharan said he is the perfect actor to reprise him

It is well known that Vijay Sethupathi’s next film is with Thalapathy Vijay in Master. The Lokesh Kanagarj directorial will have him as the main antagonist. Master’s post-production work is going according to the schedule and the producer recently revealed that the film will hit the big screens on this year's Diwali or next year’s Pongal. Vijay Sethupathi also revealed recently that he will be acting the biopic of Srilankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Talking about the film, Vijay Sethupathi opened up during an interview that he has not watched cricket even as a child. The Times Of India quotes him as saying, “I don't even watch cricket. The sport does not make me excited and it makes me feel bored. So I have not watched cricket even as a child. In fact, I even told this to Muttiah Muralitharan sir and he immediately told that is the perfect quality for me to play the role."

It is being reported that Vijay Sethupathi has set aside dates for the biopic, and he will start shooting for the film after the lockdown. Reports further stated that the 96 actor will get professional training for cricket before the film rolls on the floor. News about the film’s title is also doing rounds, with some suggesting that the film will be titled 800 as the bowler has taken more than 800 wickets in Test Cricket, which is the most number of wickets taken by a player in the test cricket format.

