Vijay Sethupathi’s 800: Makers of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic issue clarification after receiving backlash

After the motion poster was released, people started trending the hashtag ShameOnVijaySethupathi as they were unhappy to see him playing as a Srilankan cricketer.

The makers of Vijay Sethupathi starrer 800, which is a biopic of Srilankar spinner Muttiah Muralitharan released a motion poster yesterday. While some people lauded the poster, it did not go well with the others who criticized it with the hashtag #ShameOnVijaySethupathi. People expressed how disappointed they were as the actor is playing as a cricketer who hails from a country which has oppressed Tamils. Now, the makers of the film have released an official statement clearing the air about the film’s genre.

“It came to our notice that our film ‘800’, the biopic of Muthiah Muralitharan featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is being politicized in many ways. However, we want to clarify that 800 is purely a sports biography film about the legendary cricketer Muthiah Muralitharan. The film is a journey about a man who hails from the Tamil migrant community, going on to become the highest wicket taker of all time. The film does not make any political statement favouring any community,” the statement read.

Also Read: #ShameOnVijaySethupathi trends on Twitter: Actor trolled for playing Muttiah Muralitharan in the biopic 800

Titled 800, the makers are yet to officially announce the other cast and crew of the film. However, media reports suggest that the MS Bhoopathy directorial will have Sam CS to score music for 800. If the reports turn out to be true, it will mark the music director's third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. Rajisha Vijayan, who is playing the leading lady in Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan, will reportedly be playing the female lead in the biopic too.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Indian Express

Share your comment ×