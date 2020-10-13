Vijay Sethupathi’s 800: Motion poster of Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic promises an emotional sports drama

Directed by MS Bhoopathy, 800 will be a biopic of Srilankar cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen reprising the bowler's role.

The motion poster of the upcoming biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan was released by the makers today. In the poster, we can see that the makers have incorporated Muttiah’s journey in cricket along with an emotional narration of how he overcame difficulties during the wartime in Srilanka. The film has Vijay Sethupathy playing as the Srilankan spinner. It was reported a couple of days back that the makers are all set to make an official announcement soon.

Titled 800, the makers are yet to officially announce the other cast and crew of the film. However, media reports suggest that the MS Bhoopathy directorial will have Sam CS to score music for 800. If the reports turn out to be true, it will mark the music director's third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. Rajisha Vijayan, who is playing the leading lady in Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan, will reportedly be playing the female lead in the biopic too.

Also Read: Dhanush receives bomb threat

Watch the motion poster here:

Reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi will be undergoing weight loss training for his role in the film. It was also reported that he is getting trained for bowling too. Currently, Vijay Sethupathi in Jaipur for his next film with and Radikaa Sarathkumar. Apparently, he will start shooting for 800 as soon as the shooting for the film with Taapsee is wrapped up. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a handful of films in his kitty including Master, Laabam, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal to name a few.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×