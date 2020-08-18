Vijay Sethupathi’s 800 to narrate Muttiah Muralidharan’s life before he became a cricketer?

It is now expected that the film will be more interesting as his fans and cricket lovers will get to know more about Muttiah Muralitharan’s life story.

We all know that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the lead role in the bio pic of Srilankan spinner Muttiah Muralidharan. Now, in a recent piece of news, it has been revealed that the film will be more abut the cricketer’s life before he became a professional sportsman, and it will narrate the story of how he struggled before becoming a cricketer. Directed by MS Sripathy, a report in The Times Of India says that the film will be more about the unknown story of Muttiah Muralitharan.

Reportedly, the film will represent the life story of Muttiah Muralitharan, when he was not a part of the Srilankan cricket team. It is now expected that the film will be more interesting as his fans and cricket lovers will get to know more about Muttiah Muralitharan’s life story. Sam CS who directed music for Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Veda and Puriyatha Pudhir, has been reportedly roped in to score music for 800.

Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi will be undergoing weight loss training before the film’s shooting starts. He will also be given professional training for bowling. Vijay Sethupathi has even set aside dates for the biopic, and he will start shooting for the film after the lockdown. Other than this, Vijay Sethupathi has a line up of films in his kitty. He will be next seen as the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. In Tughluq Durbar, he will be seen along with Parthiban.

Credits :The Times Of India

