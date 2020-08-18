  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi’s 800 to narrate Muttiah Muralidharan’s life before he became a cricketer?

It is now expected that the film will be more interesting as his fans and cricket lovers will get to know more about Muttiah Muralitharan’s life story.
9356 reads Mumbai
Vijay Sethupathi’s 800 to narrate Muttiah Muralidharan’s life before he became a cricketer?Vijay Sethupathi’s 800 to narrate Muttiah Muralidharan’s life before he became a cricketer?

We all know that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the lead role in the bio pic of Srilankan spinner Muttiah Muralidharan. Now, in a recent piece of news, it has been revealed that the film will be more abut the cricketer’s life before he became a professional sportsman, and it will narrate the story of how he struggled before becoming a cricketer. Directed by MS Sripathy, a report in The Times Of India says that the film will be more about the unknown story of Muttiah Muralitharan.

Reportedly, the film will represent the life story of Muttiah Muralitharan, when he was not a part of the Srilankan cricket team. It is now expected that the film will be more interesting as his fans and cricket lovers will get to know more about Muttiah Muralitharan’s life story. Sam CS who directed music for Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Veda and Puriyatha Pudhir, has been reportedly roped in to score music for 800.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya takes up the Green India Challenge; Nominates Rakul Preet Singh to plant saplings

Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi will be undergoing weight loss training before the film’s shooting starts. He will also be given professional training for bowling. Vijay Sethupathi has even set aside dates for the biopic, and he will start shooting for the film after the lockdown. Other than this, Vijay Sethupathi has a line up of films in his kitty. He will be next seen as the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. In Tughluq Durbar, he will be seen along with Parthiban.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement