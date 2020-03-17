Vijay Sethupathi’s character name in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master REVEALED? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After the audio tracks of Vijay starrer Master were released, netizens have sparked speculation stating that Vijay Sethupathi's name in the film would be Bhavani.

The audio tracks of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master were released on Sunday. All the songs of the movie have received amazing response from the audience. In a song titled Polakattum Para Para, which has a name mentioned in it. This has sparked massive speculations among fans as they guess that the name mentioned in the song would be Vijay Sethupathi’s name in the film. Sung by Santhosh Narayanan, the song was penned by Vishnu Edavan.

The lyrics of the song go, “Ooru muzhuka sandhu bondhu thedi paathuka nee. Ivana edhirka satham kuduka komban illa ini… Bhavani…” Netizens have set the internet on fire, speculating the Vijay Sethupathi’s came could be Bhavani in the film. We all know that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist in the film. While it is being speculated that Vijay would be called ‘Vaathi’ in the film, this new speculation by fans has now taken over the internet.

Directed by Kaithi famed Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was produced by XB Film Creators. Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will be seen in prominent roles in the film. It is expected that the film will be based on s college story, and Vijay would be seen as a teacher. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for Master. As the film has two megastars of Kollywood locking horns, fans’ expectations on the film are sky-high.

Credits :Galatta Media

