Vijay Sethupathi’s first look from Vaishnav Tej starrer Uppena RELEASED; Check it out
The first look poster of Vijay Sethupathi from his upcoming Tollywood film Uppenna was released by the film’s makers today on social media. Mythri Movie Makers, who is bankrolling the film, took to their Twitter space and shared the photo of Vijay Sethupathi, in which he can be seen in a rural avatar, with a cotton shirt and a dhoti while smoking a cigarette. In the poster, it looks like Vijay Sethupathi will make a ruthless villain in the film.
RAYANAM
Stay Home, Stay Safe!#Uppena #PanjaVaisshnavTej @IamKrithiShetty @VijaySethuOffl #BuchiBabuSana @ThisIsDSP @aryasukku @SukumarWritings @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/QxpPRFNSbK
— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 1, 2020
He was last seen playing an extended cameo in Kollywood film Oh My Kadavule. His role in Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was lauded by the audience and critics alike. He has been roped in to play the lead actor in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will also feature Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni as female leads. The film was supposed to go on floors, but the shooting has been delayed due to the lockdown imposed by the central government.
Add new comment