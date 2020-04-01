Vijay Sethupathi’s first look from Vaishnav Tej starrer Uppena RELEASED; Check it out

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi's first look poster from his upcoming Tollywood film Upenna was released by the makers on Twitter.

The first look poster of Vijay Sethupathi from his upcoming Tollywood film Uppenna was released by the film’s makers today on social media. Mythri Movie Makers, who is bankrolling the film, took to their Twitter space and shared the photo of Vijay Sethupathi, in which he can be seen in a rural avatar, with a cotton shirt and a dhoti while smoking a cigarette. In the poster, it looks like Vijay Sethupathi will make a ruthless villain in the film.

The film will have debutant Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty playing the lead roles. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen playing the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in key roles. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in the second week of April. The release has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID 19 crisis.

RAYANAM

Stay Home, Stay Safe!#Uppena #PanjaVaisshnavTej @IamKrithiShetty @VijaySethuOffl #BuchiBabuSana @ThisIsDSP @aryasukku @SukumarWritings @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/QxpPRFNSbK — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 1, 2020

He was last seen playing an extended cameo in Kollywood film Oh My Kadavule. His role in Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was lauded by the audience and critics alike. He has been roped in to play the lead actor in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will also feature Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni as female leads. The film was supposed to go on floors, but the shooting has been delayed due to the lockdown imposed by the central government.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More