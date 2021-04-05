Vijay Sethupathi’s Maamanithan: Makers of the Seenu Ramasamy directorial to release first single on April 7

Maamanithan will have Gayathre of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame as the leading lady and it will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Maestro Ilayaraja.

In what came as an exciting piece of news, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja took to his Twitter space and announced that they are all set to release the first single of his second production venture titled Maamanitha. As soon as the news came up online, social media is flooded with congratulatory messages from the fans who have been desperately waiting to know updates about the highly anticipated film. The news was shared with a poster with Vijay Sethupathi’s photo.

Announcing the news, Yuvan Shankar Raja wrote on his Twitter space, “I am happy to announce that @YSRfilms will be releasing our First Single of our Second Production #MaaManithan the 7th Of April. A Musical treat from Appa & me. @VijaySethuOffl @seenuramasamy @SGayathrie @mynnasukumar @YSRfilms @U1Records @donechannel1 @CtcMediaboy”. The film is bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja and it has music by Maestro Ilayaraja and his son and sensational composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Maamanithan will have Gayathrie as the leading lady. She had earlier teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi in the iconic film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. Other than Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie, the film also has KPAC Lalitha, Guru Somasundaram, Shaji Chen and Jewel Mary. Anikha, who was seen playing a key role in Thala Ajith’s Viswasam is also a part of the film. The film’s release got delayed due to a legal issue with distribution in Chennai. Later, Covid 10 hit the country due to which the release did not happen. It is expected that the makers will announce the release date soon.

