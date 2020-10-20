  1. Home
Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter issued rape threat on Twitter over the controversy on Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

But shockingly and it is sad to know that not only Vijay Sethupathi but his family is also being targetted on social media for taking up this project.
October 20, 2020
Vijay Sethupathi has walked out of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic titled, 800. The film was announced this year and only after the first teaser look of the film was released recently, it hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Vijay Sehtupathi reshared Muttiah Muralitharan's statement in which he requested the actor to back out from the project as he doesn't want to spoil anyone's career. “Keeping in mind that Vijay Sethupathi should not face any unnecessary hurdles in future, I request him to withdraw from this film," he wrote in the statement. Replying to the same, the 96 actor wrote, "Thank you, goodbye" in Tamil. 

A section of Tamils and politicians claimed that the movie is being made in an intention to whitewash an image who is problematic in Sri Lanka. Many celebs also penned an open letter to Sethupathi, asking him to withdraw himself from the project. But shockingly and it is sad to know that not only Vijay Sethupathi but his family is also being targetted on social media for taking up this project.  A Twitter user, who goes by the name Rithik (Handle: @ItsRithikRajh), issued rape threat against Vijay Sethupathi's minor daughter and further wrote,  "in order for her father to understand the difficult lives led by Tamils in Sri Lanka."

Many demanded that the person should be put behind the bars. DMK MP S Senthil Kumar also tweeted, "Are they human beings? Kindly track this person and put him behind bars."

Though Muralidharan requested Vijay Sethupathi to walk out of the project, the Sri Lankan cricketer said that his life and struggles will be an inspiration for many, especially the younger generation in the future. I hope they will deliver this film despite these odds. An announcement will be made, the production house has said, and I will give them my full support," he said.

800 was being backed by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Dar Motion Pictures. 

