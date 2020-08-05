Vijay Sethupathi’s Muttiah Muralidharan biopic: Karnan actress Rajisha Vijayan to play a key role?

The film will be directed by MS Bhoopathy. Sam CS who directed music for Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Veda and Puriyatha Pudhir, has been reportedly roped in to score music for 800.

By now, we all know that Vijay Sethupathi is all set to act in the biopic of former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralidharan. Tentatively titled 800, the film will go on floors as soon as the pandemic is contained, and Vijay Sethupathi is all set to undergo weight loss training for his role as Muttiah Muralidharan. Now, in a piece of unexpected news, Rajisha Vijayan, who is playing the leading lady in Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan, will be playing the female lead in the biopic too.

According to a report on The Times Of India, the makers of the biopic had initiated talks with her and they will soon announce her name as the leading lady. Predominantly seen in Mollywood films, Rajisha made her Kollywood debut with Karnan. The film will be directed by MS Bhoopathy. Sam CS who directed music for Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Veda and Puriyatha Pudhir, has been reportedly roped in to score music for 800. More details about the film are expected to be announced officially soon.

Also Read: Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic starring Vijay Sethupathi to have Sam CS as the music director?

Meanwhile, Karnan, directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. Recently, on Dhanush’s birthday, the makers released a glimpse of the film’s making video, which showed us how the sets for the film were constructed. It also stars 96 famed actress Gauri Kishan in a key role. Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations, Karnan has music by Santosh Narayanan.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×