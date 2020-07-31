Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Durbar: Makers to REVEAL first single Annathe Seithi on Monday

Earlier this month, Vijay Sethupathi revealed his first look from the film. In the first look poster, a two-faced montage of Vijay Sethupathi is seen.

South star Vijay Sethupathi took to his Twitter space and shared an image while revealing that the first single from his upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar will be revealed on Monday. Sharing the news on Twitter, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actor wrote, “#TughlaqDurbar First Single - #AnnatheSethi from Monday 5pm on @thinkmusicindia A @govind_vasantha Musical”. As soon as the news surfaced online, it took over the internet with fans sharing it across all social media platforms.

Earlier this month, Vijay Sethupathi revealed his first look from the film. In the first look poster, a two-faced montage of Vijay Sethupathi was seen. The makers also revealed some working stills of Vijay Sethupathi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban from the film. From the photos, it looks like the film will be a political satire. Parthiban will be seen playing the main antagonist in Tughlaq Durbar. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing the female lead in the film. Directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal, the movie also stars Manjima Mohan.

Also Read: Tughlaq Durbar: Vijay Sethupathi’s interesting first look poster for the Delhi Prasad directorial REVEALED

Check out Vijay Sethupathi's Tweet here:

About the film’s shooting, it was already announced by the makers that the movie has completed 35 days of shooting. It is being reported that the remaining shoot for 40 days will be resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic situation is contained. Seven Screen Studios and Viacom 18 Studios have bankrolled the project. Vijay Sethupathi has a bunch of films in his kitty including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Ka Pae Ranasingam, Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic to name a few. He will be next seen as the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×