Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Durbar: Raashi Khanna replaces Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading lady

The makers of the film took to their Twitter space and announced that they have brought Raashi Khanna on board the film as the female lead.

A couple of months back, it was announced that Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the leading lady in Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming political drama Tughlaq Durbar. Now, the makers have revealed that they have brought Raashi Khanna on board as the female lead. However, they have not mentioned the reason behind Aditi Rao Hydari’s decision to walk out of the film. Sharing the news, the makers stated that they were happy to have her in the team.

They wrote on Twitter, “Happy to announce that #RaashiKhanna is playing as the female lead in @VijaySethuOffl’s #TughlaqDurbar. Team #TughlaqDurbar welcomes you aboard @RaashiKhanna”. It was also announced by the makers that Parthiepan will be joining the star cast of the film. Earlier in July Vijay Sethupathi revealed his first look from the film. In the first look poster, a two-faced montage of Vijay Sethupathi is seen. The makers also revealed some working stills of Vijay Sethupathi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban from the film.

From the photos, it looks like the film will be a political satire. Parthiban will be seen playing the main antagonist in Tughlaq Durbar. Directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal, the movie also stars Manjima Mohan. About the film’s shooting, it was already announced by the makers that the movie has completed 35 days of shooting. It is being reported that the remaining shoot for 40 days will be resumed soon. Seven Screen Studios and Viacom 18 Studios have bankrolled the project.

