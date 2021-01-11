Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughluq Durbar: Teaser of the political drama promises a nail biting revenge drama

The teaser of the highly anticipated political drama Tughlaq Durbar staring Vijay Sethupathi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban was released by the makers.

Vijay Sethupathi is undoubtedly one of the most loved stars of the South. The actor has a huge line up of films and one of them is the political drama Tughluq Durbar. The makers of the film have now released the film’s teaser. The intense teaser promises a nail biting revenge political drama. It shows us glimpses of Radha Krishnan Parthiban and Vijay Sethupathi’s avatar as hardcore politicians. The teaser also shows a peculiar mannerism of Vijay Sethupathi, where he squints his eyes during tense situations and Vijay Sethupathi has totally aced it.

On the other hand, Radha Krishnan Parthiban’s glimpses also look promising. As soon as the teaser surfaced online, it took over the internet with fans sharing it across all social media platforms. Raashi Khanna and Manjima Mohan will be seen playing the female leads in the film. Directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, the movie is jointly bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios and Viacom 18 Studios.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss gets emotional after Shivani’s eviction from the Kamal Haasan hosted show

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a handful of movies in his kitty including Master, Laabam, Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal, Maamanithan, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Ka Pae Ranasingam to name a few. Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist in it. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 8. But it got delayed due to the pandemic. Now, the film is all set to hit the big screens on January 13 as a special release for Pongal.

Watch the teaser here:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×