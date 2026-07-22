Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi’s film with Mani Ratnam to begin shoot from July 23; Report

Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi are all set to star in the lead roles in an upcoming romantic film directed by Mani Ratnam. Now, reports suggest that the project may begin filming soon.

Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi’s film to begin shooting from July 23?

According to Movies Singapore, Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film with director Mani Ratnam is expected to begin filming on July 23, 2026. Reportedly, the team will kick off the first schedule in Kolkata, where filming is expected to continue for 10 days.

Following this, the team is expected to move to Puducherry for the next leg of the shoot. A portion of the film is reportedly set overseas, but the director is said to be planning to recreate those locations on a virtual set. Reports also suggest that the entire shoot is expected to be completed in around 40 days. However, the makers have not officially confirmed these details.

Earlier, the project was announced by Madras Talkies under the tentative title Production No. 23. The film will once again feature AR Rahman as the composer for both its songs and background score.

According to reports, the film's digital rights have been acquired for a reported Rs 20 crore. The overseas distribution rights have also reportedly been sold, while the audio rights are said to have fetched a significant amount.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in the lead role in Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road . Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the action film also stars Samyuktha and Tabu in prominent roles.

The actor has also announced another project titled Pocket Novel. Helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the upcoming film marks the director and actor's second collaboration after Super Deluxe. The cast also includes Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty in key roles.

Additionally, Vijay Sethupathi is also part of Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role. He is expected to portray a police officer in the film. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the upcoming project is a spin-off set in the Vada Chennai universe, which was originally led by Dhanush.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi will be seen portraying Sita in the upcoming Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in the lead roles.

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