Vijay Sethupathi has a message for aspiring actors, says ‘Don’t get influenced...’

Vijay Sethupathi was clicked today as he arrived for the promotions of his upcoming film Maharaja in Hyderabad (June 10). While talking to the media, the Vikram Vedha actor shared his suggestion for those who aspire to be actors.

On being asked to give a piece of advice for aspiring actors, Vijay gave a hilarious reaction saying, “Don’t listen to anybody’s advice like people like me. Don’t ever listen.”

On a serious note, he continued, “Everybody’s fingerprints are different, eye prints are different, the same way, the way of approach is also different. You can’t copy or you can’t take it from anybody but you can get inspired by the people, from the films they made. So try to understand. Don’t get influenced by the influencers.”

“Have your own opinion, let it be bad or wrong. Accept yourself to do wrong things. If you want to be an actor don’t be a fan of anybody. If you are someone’s fan then you would not be able to analyze that actor’s performance in films. You would just praise that actor, don’t do it,’ Vijay Sethupathi added.

Further, the Jawan actor also spoke about how he learns something new from his every project even after doing so many films. Vijay also urged the aspiring actor to watch great movies and to learn from filmmakers.

What’s next for Vijay Sethupathi?

After Maharaja, Vijay will be seen in the much-awaited Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. This film is the sequel to the 2023 movie Viduthalai.

The crime-thriller follows the journey of Kumaresan, a constable, who is recruited to arrest Perumal, a teacher and leader of a separatist group.

Viduthalai Part 2 stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manju Warrier, Bhavani Sre, Soori, and others in key roles. Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan and Munnar Ramesh will reprise their roles from the first part.

Viduthalai: Part 1 was not only well-received in India, but it also reached a major milestone by garnering a tremendous amount of praise at the Rotterdam Film Festival 2024.

